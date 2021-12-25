Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $8,392,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 55,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

