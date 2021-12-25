Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

In other news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

