Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,334,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

