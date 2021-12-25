Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $387.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.