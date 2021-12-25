Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.