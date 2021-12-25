Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 781 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $199.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

