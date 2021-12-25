Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) will post ($1.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Better Therapeutics.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

BTTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 55,083 shares of company stock valued at $317,283 over the last ninety days.

BTTX opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.