Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Stock Price Up 16%

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) rose 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

