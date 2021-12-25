Bfsg LLC Invests $687,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.