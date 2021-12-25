Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $495.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.22 and a 200 day moving average of $427.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

