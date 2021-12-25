Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

