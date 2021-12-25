Bfsg LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $258,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $469,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Textron by 48.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.91 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

