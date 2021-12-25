Bfsg LLC Takes $846,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day moving average is $237.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.60 and a 1-year high of $266.86. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.