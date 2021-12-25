Bfsg LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

