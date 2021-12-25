BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

