Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BIIB opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.36. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Biogen by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

