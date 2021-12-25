Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.16.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of BIIB opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.36. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Biogen by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.