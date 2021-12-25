Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $26,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $235.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

