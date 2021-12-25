Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Hits $796.91 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $796.91 million and $21.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.50 or 0.00089362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00331236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00139066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.