BlockMesh (BMH) Market Capitalization Hits $312,171.16

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $312,171.16 and $256.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

