Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BRG stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million, a P/E ratio of 241.73 and a beta of 0.82. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

