Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $304.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

