Boosted Finance Price Reaches $1.73 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $103,728.81 and $10,145.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

