Bradley L. Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.18 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.