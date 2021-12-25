BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $7.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the highest is $8.30 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

