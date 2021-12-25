Brokerages Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

CLBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

In related news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

