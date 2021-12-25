Brokerages Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 91,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

