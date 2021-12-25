Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

FE stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

