Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $43.76. 3,014,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

