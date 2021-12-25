Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PROG. HC Wainwright began coverage on Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Progenity stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. 9,243,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,475,953. The firm has a market cap of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

