Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report sales of $720.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.45 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $620.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of WERN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. 328,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

