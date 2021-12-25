Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alteryx posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $63.36. 697,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

