Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $90.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.19 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $331.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.40 million to $332.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $394.85 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $404.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,866 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

