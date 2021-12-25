Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

In related news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,400 shares of company stock worth $337,660. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.