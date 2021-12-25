Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. eGain reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,910. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

