Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $164.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $181.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $692.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $708.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558 over the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 382,674 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,266. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

