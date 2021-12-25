Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $56.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.