Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 414,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

