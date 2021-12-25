Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 4,655,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

