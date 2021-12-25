Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.70

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $124,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.