Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT at €70.86

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.86 ($79.61).

A number of brokerages have commented on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

LXS stock opened at €53.18 ($59.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($75.71). The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.62 and a 200-day moving average of €58.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

