Brokerages Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) PT at $13.00

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 107,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

