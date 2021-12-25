Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Target Price at CHF 380.08

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 380.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

