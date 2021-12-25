Brokers Issue Forecasts for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

