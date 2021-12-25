Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 531,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,073. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

