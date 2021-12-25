Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Critical Analysis

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 14.73 $110.75 million $1.49 67.77 Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.37 $3.35 million $0.16 5.25

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brooks Automation and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08%

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Greystone Logistics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

