BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $53.10 million and $2,472.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

