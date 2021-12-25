Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290,759.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $290,759.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

