Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $29.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of BURBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,212. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

