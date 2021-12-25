Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

