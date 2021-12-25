Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,061 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

PWB stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

